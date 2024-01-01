stock photo similar to Brotherhood OG
Brotherhood OG is a potent weed strain bred by the award-winning Karma Genetics—who specializes in Sours and OGs. Brotherhood OG is a cross of Happy Brother x Biker Kush v1. Karma Genetics has been working a line of strains from Biker Kush, the second backcross of Karma's hit HA-OG—a true heavy OG for kush lovers. Happy Brother is a Karma favorite cultivar from Europe with mystery origins, indica attributes and medical effects. Leave a review of you've grown or smoked Brotherhood OG.

