Bubba's Breath
Bubba's Breath effects are mostly calming.
Bubba's Breath potency is higher THC than average.
Bubba’s Breath is an indica marijuana strain known for its relaxing and sedating effects. This strain features flavors like coffee and chocolate.
Buy strains with similar effects to Bubba's Breath
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Bubba's Breath strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Bubba's Breath products near you
Similar to Bubba's Breath near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—