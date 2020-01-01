ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Buddha Vesta

Bred by Buddha Seeds, Buddha Vesta combines genetics from Europe and America. With a strong growth pattern that puts out large, dense colas, Buddha Vesta is a great strain to grow when you are looking for something zesty and fruity. You can expect buds to give off a grapefruit and orange terpene profile that is a bit sour. The powerful high is relaxing, making Buddha Vesta a great afternoon treat that is heavier than most citrus-flavored strains.

