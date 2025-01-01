Cakezz is a weed strain bred by CannaGenex by Canna Organix in Washington. Cakezz is a cross of (Z x Creme Rose) x Wedding Cake. Cakezz is 70% indica. Cakezz is an absolute best of both worlds combination of the Wedding Cake and Z. Cakezz has beautiful full-bodied buds and muted creamy/gas flavors from the wedding cake with a unique lemony sweet/sharp zing up front from the Z. An absolute pleasure to smoke with a heavy high that is great for relaxation while also sparking your fun/creative side.