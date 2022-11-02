Caramel Ice
Caramel Ice effects are mostly energizing.
Caramel Ice potency is higher THC than average.
Caramel Ice is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel hungry, talkative, and energetic. Caramel Ice has 17% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Caramel Ice, before let us know! Leave a review.
Caramel Ice sensations
Caramel Ice helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
