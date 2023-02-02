CBDiesel
stock photo similar to cbdiesel
THC 21%CBD 0%Myrcene
CBDiesel effects are mostly calming.
CBDiesel potency is higher THC than average.
CBDiesel is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of CBDiesel - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to CBDiesel
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
CBDiesel strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop CBDiesel products near you
Similar to CBDiesel near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—