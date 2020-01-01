Bred by the Gage Green Group to celebrate Ocean Beach OG with the world, Charity OG crosses Ocean Beach OG with their kush workhorse, Joseph OG. Crown-shaped buds come in a rich array of green hues with gooey resin that passes on a lemony pine sol and fuel funk. As for the high, the thick smoke may cause your eyelids to drop and bring you into a restful bliss.
