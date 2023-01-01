Cherry Wine Cure
Cherry Wine Cure is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Wine with Zion’s Cure. This strain is designed for those looking for enriched CBD genetics. Cherry Wine Cure has a terpene profile that features fermented cherries and red wine flavor. This strain is ideal for evening use.
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
