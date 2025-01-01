stock photo similar to Cherrytini
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Cherrytini
write a review
CherryTini is a cannabis strain bred by Perfect Tree. CherryTini is a cross of Cherry Noir and Perfect Tree’s primo male Jet A. The Cherry Noir selection used to create CherryTini came from seeds gifted to Perfect Tree by Leo and Professor Q of Aficionado Seeds while meeting Frenchy Cannoli in San Francisco. CherryTini is a fruit-heavy terpene profile spiced up by the fuel notes of the Jet A.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to CherrytiniOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Cherrytini products near you
Similar to Cherrytini near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—