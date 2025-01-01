Chita Chew is a cannabis strain, bred by Umami Seed Co. Umami Seed Co genetics have won over 30 awards around the globe. Their strains include unparalleled flavor profiles, and high-performance varieties that enable cultivators to set themselves apart.

Chita Chew is a cross of Cheetah Piss x Zwish. The full lineage is (Cheetah Piss) x (Animal Mints x (Z x Froyo x Biscotti). Chita Chew smells like a lip-puckering mix of aged lemon peel, grandma's basement musk, and kushy mentholated rubber cement.

Chita Chew is easy to grow with a high yield and vibrant color. Leave one of the first reviews on Leafly.