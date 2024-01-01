stock photo similar to Chive Train
Sativa

Chive Train

Chive Train is a sativa-dominant, clone-only weed strain bred by the Minnesota-based Gichigami Genetics and made from a genetic cross of Purple Trainwreck x Chemdog. Chive Train has a fully-seasoned palate of onions, citrus, and skunk. This is a tall, stretchy plant with lime green buds accented with violet tinges. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chive Train, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Strain spotlight