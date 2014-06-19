ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.2 638 reviews

Purple Trainwreck

aka Purple Wreck, Granddaddy Trainwreck, Granddaddy Wreck

Fruity
Herbal
Peppery

CalmingEnergizing

Purple Trainwreck
  • Fruity
  • Herbal
  • Peppery

Purple Trainwreck by Humboldt Seed Organization is an indica-dominant strain that combines genetics from Trainwreck and Mendocino Purps. Blooming in hues of bright green and magenta, Purple Trainwreck is as colorful as it is flavorful. Exhibiting a rich aroma of bright citrus, pine, and lavender, this indica appeases the consumer chasing a stimulating cerebral experience anchored in full physical relaxation. Its breeders recommend growing this strain in a warm, dry climate or indoors with sufficient space and nutrients.

Effects

460 people reported 3661 effects
Euphoric 61%
Happy 57%
Relaxed 52%
Uplifted 44%
Creative 31%
Stress 42%
Pain 35%
Anxiety 33%
Depression 24%
Insomnia 14%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 21%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 4%

Reviews

638

Lineage

First strain parent
Mendocino Purps
parent
Second strain parent
Trainwreck
parent
Strain
Purple Trainwreck
First strain child
Trash
child
Second strain child
Smooth Operator
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

