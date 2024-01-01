stock photo similar to Chocolate Covered Cherries
HybridTHC 30%CBD

Chocolate Covered Cherries

Chocolate Covered Cherries is a sativa-dominant weed strain bred by Pico Brand from a genetic cross of Nitecap x Gary Payton. This strain offers moderate yields and stretch with buds that smell like sweet cherries. Chocolate Covered Cherries has energizing and uplifting effects.  If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chocolate Covered Cherries, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Chocolate Covered Cherries strain genetics

Gary Payton
Chocolate Covered Cherries
