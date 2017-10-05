ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

5 4 reviews

Chocolate Rain

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 6 products tested with lab partners

Chocolate Rain

Chocolate Rain by Eskobar Seeds is a flavorful mashup of exceptional genetic stock from two exceptional breeders. An indica-dominant hybrid cross of DNA GeneticsChocolope and DJ Short’s Cocoa Kush, this twice-deep chocolate pairing emits a bittersweet cocoa aroma with touches of blueberry and floral Kush notes on the finish. The strain’s effects are balanced, offering happy, relaxing mental and physical effects that aren’t overwhelming. Chocolate Rain has a decent yield and an average 9 to 10 week flowering period.   

Strain spotlight

Reviews

4

Show all

Avatar for HighGuy17
Member since 2017
this strain is very uplifting and flavorful it will put you in a good mood and energize you and help you start your day 10/10 would recommend.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
Similar strains

Lineage

Strain parent
Chocolope
parent
Strain
Chocolate Rain

