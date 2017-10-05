Chocolate Rain by Eskobar Seeds is a flavorful mashup of exceptional genetic stock from two exceptional breeders. An indica-dominant hybrid cross of DNA Genetics’ Chocolope and DJ Short’s Cocoa Kush, this twice-deep chocolate pairing emits a bittersweet cocoa aroma with touches of blueberry and floral Kush notes on the finish. The strain’s effects are balanced, offering happy, relaxing mental and physical effects that aren’t overwhelming. Chocolate Rain has a decent yield and an average 9 to 10 week flowering period.