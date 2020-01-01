ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
A limited release by Green Team Genetics, Circus Peanuts is a cross of Cocoa Lemon and Cookie Pebbles. The Cocoa Lemon pheno used has a sweet Chocolope-influenced flavor alongside ripe banana and citrus overtones. Tasty and smooth, Circus Peanuts will send you off into a lazy day of bliss.

