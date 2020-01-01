To build out and stabilize their Citral Flow genetics, Ethos Genetics crossed a prime Citral Flow #10 and Temple Kush F2. This strain puts out fat buds that are oily with big trichomes and have musky, citrus, and floral terpenes. Adding the Kush genetics makes this cut heavier, gassier, and louder.
