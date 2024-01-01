stock photo similar to ClemonadeZ
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

ClemonadeZ

ClemonadeZ is a weed strain off the Original Z line from Terphogz. ClemonadeZ is a cross of (Clementine x Z3) x Lemon Hashplant—so the strain should have a ton of orange, citrus, lemon and candy terps. The Terphogz say it's a 60% indica hybrid that grows well indoors or outdoor, and it has a medium to high flower yield, with a moderate hash yield.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to ClemonadeZ

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop ClemonadeZ products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to ClemonadeZ near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

ClemonadeZ strain reviewsNo Reviews

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight