stock photo similar to ClemonadeZ
ClemonadeZ
write a review
ClemonadeZ is a weed strain off the Original Z line from Terphogz. ClemonadeZ is a cross of (Clementine x Z3) x Lemon Hashplant—so the strain should have a ton of orange, citrus, lemon and candy terps. The Terphogz say it's a 60% indica hybrid that grows well indoors or outdoor, and it has a medium to high flower yield, with a moderate hash yield.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to ClemonadeZOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop ClemonadeZ products near you
Similar to ClemonadeZ near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—