Clusterfuls is a weed strain from the Washington breeder Exotic Genetix. Clusterfuls is a cross of the strains Sherbadellic x Milk & Cookies. Clusterfuls is a modern strain from the 2020s with extremely high THC, flavor, and a gorgeous look. Clusterfuls is new to Leafly so leave a review about how it grows, smells, looks, tastes, and feels.



