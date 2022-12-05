Colorado Creamsicle
Colorado Creamsicle is a cannabis cultivar that blends Platinum Huckleberry Cookies x Frozen Lemons. It's GC Uniques privately held strain from Good Chemistry Nurseries. This line of genetics started hitting the market in late 2022. Colorado Creamsicle has a unique bold creamy aroma and taste that leaves consumers feeling relaxed and relieved.
