Frozen Lemons
Frozen Lemons effects are mostly energizing.
Frozen Lemons is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, energetic, and giggly. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Frozen Lemons, before let us know! Leave a review.
Frozen Lemons sensations
Frozen Lemons helps with
- 15% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 7% of people say it helps with Depression
- 7% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
