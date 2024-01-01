stock photo similar to Congolese Bubblegum
Hybrid

Congolese Bubblegum

Congolese Bubblegum is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Purple City Genetics made from a genetic cross of (Bazooka Joe x Black Congo) x Gush Mints. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Congolese Bubblegum, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

