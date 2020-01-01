Celebrated as one of Green Team Genetics’ favorite strains, Cookie Pebbles F3 crosses the “blue” pheno of Cookie Pebbles (found by eastcoasterdam) with a Cookie Pebbles F2. This strain offers a delicious flavor profile that ranges from a cereal, milk cookies flavor to a gassy one, alongside a gorgeous bluish-purple bud color.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
No Reviews
Find Cookie Pebbles F3 nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cookie Pebbles F3 nearby.
Products with Cookie Pebbles F3
Hang tight. We're looking for Cookie Pebbles F3 nearby.