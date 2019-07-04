Bred by Green Source Gardens in Oregon, Coyote Art is a hybrid strain that expresses itself with muted-lime sugar leaves contrasted by violet hues and albino-pink stigmas. Delivering a patchwork of diverse terpenes, Coyote Art offers a complex aroma that intrigues the senses before ushering in its effects.
