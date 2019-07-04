ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Coyote Art
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Coyote Art
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

5 1 reviews

Coyote Art

Coyote Art

Bred by Green Source Gardens in Oregon, Coyote Art is a hybrid strain that expresses itself with muted-lime sugar leaves contrasted by violet hues and albino-pink stigmas. Delivering a patchwork of diverse terpenes, Coyote Art offers a complex aroma that intrigues the senses before ushering in its effects.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1

Show all

Avatar for AKGigi
Member since 2018
Very nice body high and a definite buzz in all the right places! We enjoyed this strain quite a lot. Energy level is great, no fuzzy head. Uplifting.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
write a review

Find Coyote Art nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Coyote Art nearby.

Products with Coyote Art

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Coyote Art nearby.

Most popular in