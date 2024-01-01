Ctrl-Alt-Delete
aka Shift F6
Ctrl-Alt-Delete, also called Shift F6, is an indica-dominant cannabis strain bred by Dungeon of Dank Genetics. Also known as Shift F6, this savory strain comes from a genetic cross of Platinum Blue Breath x Platinum Kush Breath. These nugs are seriously iced out, with dark green leaves underneath topped with orange hairs. You’ll want to “Ctrl-Alt-Delete” all your other Kush strains thanks to its robust THC content and classic profile of earth, musk, and pine. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ctrl-Alt-Delete, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Ctrl-Alt-DeleteOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ctrl-Alt-Delete strain effects
Ctrl-Alt-Delete strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 16% of people say it helps with Cramps
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Ctrl-Alt-Delete products near you
Similar to Ctrl-Alt-Delete near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—