Dan's Gift reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dan's Gift.
Dan's Gift strain effects
Dan's Gift strain flavors
Dan's Gift strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Dan's Gift reviews
a........4
Yesterday
Smells like grape potpourri. Tastes good. It’s stoner pot.