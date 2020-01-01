ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Insomnia

Insomnia

Leafly Blue God flower
Blue God
SleepyLeafly StarBud flower
StarBud
SleepyLeafly The Black flower
The Black
SleepyLeafly Deep Sleep flower
Deep Sleep
SleepyLeafly Maple Leaf Indica flower
Maple Leaf Indica
GigglyLeafly Brand X flower
Brand X
HungryLeafly Pure Kush flower
Pure Kush
SleepyLeafly Darth Vader OG flower
Darth Vader OG
SleepyLeafly Godfather OG flower
Godfather OG
SleepyLeafly King Louis XIII flower
King Louis XIII
SleepyLeafly Night Nurse flower
Night Nurse
SleepyLeafly Silverback Gorilla flower
Silverback Gorilla
SleepyLeafly Sour Strawberry flower
Sour Strawberry
EuphoricLeafly Purple Urkle flower
Purple Urkle
SleepyLeafly Jupiter OG flower
Jupiter OG
SleepyLeafly Black Mamba flower
Black Mamba
SleepyLeafly Red Eye OG flower
Red Eye OG
SleepyLeafly Kosher Kush flower
Kosher Kush
SleepyLeafly Herijuana flower
Herijuana
SleepyLeafly Ingrid flower
Ingrid
SleepyLeafly Mochi flower
Mochi
HungryLeafly Paris OG flower
Paris OG
SleepyLeafly Zombie Kush flower
Zombie Kush
SleepyLeafly Purple Berry flower
Purple Berry
HungryLeafly Platinum Purple Kush flower
Platinum Purple Kush
SleepyLeafly Death Bubba flower
Death Bubba
SleepyLeafly Chronic Thunder flower
Chronic Thunder
SleepyLeafly Chemo flower
Chemo
SleepyLeafly Northern Berry flower
Northern Berry
SleepyLeafly Pakistani Chitral Kush flower
Pakistani Chitral Kush
Relaxed
Explore Cannabis Strains for Insomnia

Marijuana strains that treat insomnia are indica-dominant strains. These strains will soothe your body and melt stress away from your mind so that you can easily fall into deep, restful sleep. Indica strains that are high in THC are best for sleeping. The exception to this rule is if you have anxiety keeping you from getting shut eye. If this is the case, you’ll want to consider an indica-dominant strain that has a nice balance of both CBD and THC. Use this list to find which marijuana strains can combat insomnia.