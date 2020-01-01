Explore Cannabis Strains for Insomnia

Marijuana strains that treat insomnia are indica-dominant strains. These strains will soothe your body and melt stress away from your mind so that you can easily fall into deep, restful sleep. Indica strains that are high in THC are best for sleeping. The exception to this rule is if you have anxiety keeping you from getting shut eye. If this is the case, you’ll want to consider an indica-dominant strain that has a nice balance of both CBD and THC. Use this list to find which marijuana strains can combat insomnia.