Destroyer by CannaBiogen is a 100% sativa and CBG powerhouse created over seven years of breeding. Destroyer is the offspring of Meao Thai and a Mexican/Colombian cross, and emits a delicate fruity aroma intermixed with notes of lavender and floral sweetness. This high-THC strain develops beautiful frosted buds that offer consumers powerful psychoactive effects coupled with vigorous alertness. Enjoy this potent, nuanced sativa one hit at a time, as its THC content is designed for seasoned consumers. 

