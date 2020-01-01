Celebrated as a great sativa cultivar, Diesel Drift from Heavyweight Seeds crosses Fruit Punch with New York Diesel. The strain puts forward a diesel aroma and flavor that is accompanied by a fresh and fruity taste. The high may be cerebral and physical, while bringing forward moments of creativity and inspiration. Diesel Drift is a perfect choice for an afternoon BBQ on a sunny day.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
No Reviews
No reviews yet.
Find Diesel Drift nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Diesel Drift nearby.
Lineage
Products with Diesel Drift
Hang tight. We're looking for Diesel Drift nearby.