Sativa

Diesel Drift

Diesel Drift

Celebrated as a great sativa cultivar, Diesel Drift from Heavyweight Seeds crosses Fruit Punch with New York Diesel. The strain puts forward a diesel aroma and flavor that is accompanied by a fresh and fruity taste. The high may be cerebral and physical, while bringing forward moments of creativity and inspiration. Diesel Drift is a perfect choice for an afternoon BBQ on a sunny day.

 

Lineage

First strain parent
Fruit Punch
parent
Second strain parent
NYC Diesel
parent
Strain
Diesel Drift

