ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Don's Ghost
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Don's Ghost
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4 2 reviews

Don's Ghost

Don's Ghost

Verano Brands took the Don Cut of their Corleone Kush and crossed it with Rare Dankness’ famous Ghost Train Haze to create Don’s Ghost. Buds are dense and coated in large white trichomes, just like both of its parents. Drawing from Haze and OG genetics, its flavor profile is more like Haze, with citrus, floral, and earthy notes.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

2

Show all

Avatar for 40thStreetBlack
Member since 2019
Most powerful weed I have ever smoked next to OCD in Seattle... had good and bad feelings after smoking this. Paranoia will kick in if your mood isn't right. You don't need much-- One too many hits feels like acid...No Joke Kids don't try this at home
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyTingly
write a review

Find Don's Ghost nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Don's Ghost nearby.

Products with Don's Ghost

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Don's Ghost nearby.