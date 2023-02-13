THC 20%CBG 1%Myrcene
Dream Weaver #3 potency is higher THC than average.
Dream Weaver #3 is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, aroused, and sleepy. Dream Weaver #3 has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Dream Weaver #3, before let us know! Leave a review.
Dream Weaver #3 strain effects
