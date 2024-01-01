stock photo similar to Dulce De Freak
Hybrid

Dulce De Freak

Dulce De Freak (Dulce de Uva x Freakshow) is a cannabis strain from breeder Masonic Seed Co of Los Angeles. Masonic is an award-winning breeder of hits like Wilson, and Banana God—he's known for hash strains in particular. Dulce De Freak is a cross of Dulce de Uva x Freakshow. We're still learning more about this new strain from this prolific breeder. Leave one of the first reviews of Dulce De Freak.

