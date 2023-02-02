Echo Head
THC 18%CBG 1%Caryophyllene
Echo Head potency is higher THC than average.
No reviews or effects reported yet
Each Head is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Echo Head - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Echo Head strain effects
Reported by 1 real people like you
Negatives
Echo Head strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
