Created as part of a project from DJ Short and his son JD Short, F 13 is a sativa-dominant cross of DJ Short’s famous F 13 and a Blueberry phenotype. F 13 Throwback is simply beautiful with deep blue and violet colors on long-reaching calyxes. It possesses a fruity aroma of berries. The strain is great for going out dancing, exercising, and can also be used as an aphrodisiac.