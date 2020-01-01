ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
With a mysterious origin, F-Cut OG was brought to the world’s attention when consumer The Dankiest posted pictures of the plant in the old ICMag forums. The strain has stronger traits than other kush varieties, and it’s commonly used in crosses by Archive Seed Bank, producing pungent pine and earth aromas.

