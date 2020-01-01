With a mysterious origin, F-Cut OG was brought to the world’s attention when consumer The Dankiest posted pictures of the plant in the old ICMag forums. The strain has stronger traits than other kush varieties, and it’s commonly used in crosses by Archive Seed Bank, producing pungent pine and earth aromas.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
No Reviews
No reviews yet.
Find F-Cut OG nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry F-Cut OG nearby.
Products with F-Cut OG
Hang tight. We're looking for F-Cut OG nearby.