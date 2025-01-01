First Frost
First Frost effects are mostly energizing.
First Frost potency is higher THC than average.
First Frost is a cannabis strain. First Frost is reportedly a type of Trainwreck, which would make it '90s green bud that is sativa dominant. Users report a lemon, woody taste for First Frost, which was reportedly bred by Grassroots Vermont, who states it is derivative of Trainwreck and has 25% THC. First Frost may also be the name of a different strain with a 12:1 CBD:THC. First Frost may also be a cross of AK74 x The White. Naming conflicts often exist in cannabis. Let us know about your First Frost in the comments below.
First Frost strain effects
First Frost strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 100% of people say it helps with Asthma
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
