First Frost is a cannabis strain. First Frost is reportedly a type of Trainwreck, which would make it '90s green bud that is sativa dominant. Users report a lemon, woody taste for First Frost, which was reportedly bred by Grassroots Vermont, who states it is derivative of Trainwreck and has 25% THC. First Frost may also be the name of a different strain with a 12:1 CBD:THC. First Frost may also be a cross of AK74 x The White. Naming conflicts often exist in cannabis. Let us know about your First Frost in the comments below.



