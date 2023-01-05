First Lady of the West Coast Kush
aka FlotwcKush
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, First Lady of the West Coast Kush, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to First Lady of the West Coast Kush
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop First Lady of the West Coast Kush products near you
Similar to First Lady of the West Coast Kush near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—