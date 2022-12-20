Flight 23
Flight 23 potency is higher THC than average.
Flight 23. Prepare for liftoff. Flight 23 is Casa Flor’s combination of Sugar Skullz and Cookies n Cream. It’s a sweet, decadent strain with pretty purple buds and sugar crystal trichomes. Flight 23 smokes like a balanced hybrid with an earthy edge to its bakery-tasting terps, and tests at 34% THC.
Buy strains with similar effects to Flight 23
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Flight 23 products near you
Similar to Flight 23 near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—