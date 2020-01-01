Fluidic Space comes from Canna Fam Seeds and was bred by crossing a Cluster mother with a male of their own P1 Purple Jar. Offering an enticing bag appeal, Fluidic space puts out a quality yield and buds that turn a rich purple given the right conditions. With fruity genetics in its lineage, expect a sweet grape and floral terpene profile alongside a pleasant, euphoric high.
