Fried Rice is a cannabis strain. Fried Rice comes from the top Colorado breeder, Cannarado and is a cross of Sloppy Joe x (Fried Ice Cream xGrandpas Gunchest). Fried Rice parent Sloppy Joe is a selection of Fatso x Cheetah Piss that stays squat and chunky. Fried Rice has a savory smell profile that is super funky and hits the head.