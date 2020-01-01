ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Fruit Ambrosia
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Fruit Ambrosia
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

Fruit Ambrosia

Fruit Ambrosia

A well-rounded strain from Green Team Genetics, Fruit Ambrosia is a cross of Malibu Pure Kush and Fruitbound. By combining creamy, kushy, lime, and OG goodness with candied fruit flavors, Fruit Ambrosia is downright delicious. It has beautiful cone-shaped nugs that are dripping in trichomes, and this blended strain shines for those who can’t make up their mind about wanting candy or kush flavors.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Find Fruit Ambrosia nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Fruit Ambrosia nearby.

Products with Fruit Ambrosia

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Fruit Ambrosia nearby.

Most popular in