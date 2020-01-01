A well-rounded strain from Green Team Genetics, Fruit Ambrosia is a cross of Malibu Pure Kush and Fruitbound. By combining creamy, kushy, lime, and OG goodness with candied fruit flavors, Fruit Ambrosia is downright delicious. It has beautiful cone-shaped nugs that are dripping in trichomes, and this blended strain shines for those who can’t make up their mind about wanting candy or kush flavors.
