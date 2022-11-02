Funk 'n Blueberry
aka Funk and Blueberry
Funk 'n Blueberry effects are mostly energizing.
Funk 'n Blueberry potency is higher THC than average.
Funk 'n Blueberry, also known as Funk and Blueberry,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, euphoric, and relaxed. Funk 'n Blueberry has 24% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Funk 'n Blueberry, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Funk 'n Blueberry
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Funk 'n Blueberry products near you
Similar to Funk 'n Blueberry near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—