Galactic Animal
THC 23%CBG 1%Caryophyllene
Galactic Animal effects are mostly calming.
Galactic Animal potency is higher THC than average.
Galactic Animal is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Galactic Animal - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Galactic Animal strain effects
