Gamma Candy is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain bred by Pro Terp Genetics from a genetic cross of Bruce Banner x Lemon Berry Candy OG. This strain suits growers of all experience levels and produces heavy yields of frosty, vibrant green buds that flower in about eight weeks. Gamma Candy has sweet and sour terps with strong notes of lemon, diesel, and strawberry; this blend of euphoric and energizing parent strains suits physical activities and patients who want help mitigating depression and fatigue. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gamma Candy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.