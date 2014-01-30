ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

1126 reviews

Bruce Banner

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

Calculated from 73 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 1126 reviews

Bruce Banner
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Herbal

Bruce Banner might be best known as the alter-ego of comic book hero The Incredible Hulk, but maybe he wouldn’t be such a stressed out ball of anger if he just had some of his namesake strain. This green monster also has hidden strength and features dense nugs that pack the power of very high THC content. It’s a powerful strain whose effects come on quickly and strong and then tend to settle into a euphoric and creative buzz. The effects of this strain are most evident and linger mostly in the head, but it may also provide body relaxation that make it an appropriate daytime bud for some. Dark Horse Genetics bred this strain from OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel, and its heritage can be found in its diesel aroma with sweet undertones. Plants flower at 8 to 10 weeks. This strain does have three main phenotypes, one of which is Bruce Banner #3.

Effects

755 people reported 5494 effects
Happy 57%
Euphoric 56%
Relaxed 51%
Uplifted 48%
Creative 40%
Stress 30%
Depression 25%
Pain 24%
Anxiety 22%
Fatigue 12%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

1,126

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Strawberry Diesel
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Bruce Banner
First strain child
Hulkamania
child
Second strain child
Tillamook Strawberry
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Bruce Banner

Most popular in