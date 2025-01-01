Gary Burger
stock photo similar to Gary Burger
Gary Burger
GrB
Hybrid
write a review
Gary Burger is a weed strain, bred by Elev8 Seeds from the parents Donny Burger x Gary Payton. Donny Burger is GMO x Han-Solo Burger, so this is well down the savory 'Burger' line, but now with some baked desserts influence from the Gary Payton. Leave a review of Gary Burger.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Gary BurgerOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Gary Burger products near you
Similar to Gary Burger near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—