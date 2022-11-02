Gas 'n Fruit
aka Gas and Fruit
Gas 'n Fruit effects are mostly energizing.
Gas 'n Fruit potency is higher THC than average.
Gas 'n Fruit, also known as Gas and Fruit,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, aroused, and sleepy. Gas 'n Fruit has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Gas 'n Fruit, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Gas 'n Fruit
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Gas 'n Fruit sensations
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Gas 'n Fruit products near you
Similar to Gas 'n Fruit near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—