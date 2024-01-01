stock photo similar to GDP Haze x Peach Ringz
Hybrid

GDP Haze x Peach Ringz

GDP Haze x Peach Ringz is a cannabis strain from Masonic Seed Co of Los Angeles. Masonic is an award-winning breeder of hits like Wilson, and Banana God—he's known for hash strains in particular. GDP Haze x Peach Ringz is a cross of (GDP x Haze) x Peach Rings #4. Leave one of the first reviews of GDP Haze x Peach Ringz.

