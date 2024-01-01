stock photo similar to Geriza
Geriza
Bask Triangle Farms grows amazing Z’s and Trop Cookies, and Cherry Trop from Humboldt or Colorado in the rugged, mountainous, separatist ‘Basque Country’ of Spain. Celeb horticulture author Ed Rosenthal describes the place as “steeper than Humboldt.” BTF follows up on its string of Spannabis wins with fresh Z work from Basque Country. So cool. One to watch is Geriza (Trop Cherry x Bazkittlez). Trop Cherry x a Z strain—grown in living soil—will be like a rainbow in your mouth and brain.
