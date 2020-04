Explore Cannabis Strains for Sex

The best marijuana for sex and arousal comes in all types of strains: sativa, indica, and hybrid. However, these strains all have one specific thing in common - they are all known to maximize intimacy. In other words, these strains are known for helping you get into the mood - whether it’s a solo adventure or one with your partner. Use this list to explore the best strains for enhancing your sex life.