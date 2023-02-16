Golden Dab
stock photo similar to golden dab
THC 32%CBD —
Golden Dab potency is higher THC than average.
No reviews or effects reported yet
write a review
Jason had the Golden Fleece, and Casa Flor now has their new sativa strain, Golden Dab. This cerebral, euphoric cross of Hazeoff and Special Reserve Super Lemon Haze easily hits 32% THC and has all the funky, citrus goodness you’d expect from Haze classics. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Golden Dab, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Golden Dab
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Golden Dab products near you
Similar to Golden Dab near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—